William "Bill" Cleckner

LEXINGTON: William Raymond “Bill” Cleckner passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was blessed to be at home surrounded by his family and passed one month shy of his 81st birthday.

He was born March 20, 1942 in Mansfield to parents Wilbur & Tillie Cleckner. Bill graduated from Mansfield Senior High with the class of 1960 and furthered his education by obtaining an associate’s degree in drafting from Stautzenberger College. Bill went on to proudly serve his country by joining the US Army. Upon exiting the service he met Linda and the two spent time together over the next 3 years before getting married on November 8, 1969.

