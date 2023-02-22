William "Bill" Cleckner

LEXINGTON: William Raymond “Bill” Cleckner passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was blessed to be at home surrounded by his family and passed one month shy of his 81st birthday.
He was born March 20, 1942 in Mansfield to parents Wilbur & Tillie Cleckner. Bill graduated from Mansfield Senior High with the class of 1960 and furthered his education by obtaining an associate’s degree in drafting from Stautzenberger College. Bill went on to proudly serve his country by joining the US Army. Upon exiting the service he met Linda and the two spent time together over the next 3 years before getting married on November 8, 1969.
Bill provided for his family by working different jobs throughout his life, including at Mansfield Tire, Ideal Electric, concrete work, an assembler at Rolls Royce in Mount Vernon and was a bus driver for Lucas Schools for 20 years.
He was a member of the Lexington Moose Club and was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post #26.
Bill was an avid pool player, enjoyed not only sports cars in his younger years but more recently his shiny red corvettes, watching boxing and enjoyed taking meticulous care cutting his lawn. He had a love for fishing and enjoyed many trips to Punta Cana and as well as some trips to Florida where he deep sea fished. Over all his years of fishing, his prize catch was a 7ft 5in sailfish.
Bill was a jack of all trades and got his work ethic from his grandfather Jacob Hoffman. Bill’s life lessons to his family were to save money, things could always be worse, and your health is everything. Bill was a man of principle who was a devoted husband, father and Papa. He will be greatly missed!
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Linda Cleckner; daughters Sarah (Dr. Rodney Oberdorf) George and Sheila (Rod) Fife; cherished granddaughter Hannah Grace George and her fiancé Jayson Fulwider; brother Robert (Susan) Cleckner; sister-in-law Dottie Cleckner; nieces Debbie (Doug) Rogaliner, Danielle (Doug) Basham and nephew Steven Cleckner.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Richard Cleckner.
His family will receive friends 10am - 12pm Friday, February 24, 2023 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring his life will begin immediately at 12pm officiated by Pastor Barry Williams.
