William B. Stevens was surrounded by his family prior to his death on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Bill was born on July 4, 1948 to William and Clara Stevens. On October 31, 1992 he married Leslie J. Gardner.
William B. Stevens was surrounded by his family prior to his death on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Bill was born on July 4, 1948 to William and Clara Stevens. On October 31, 1992 he married Leslie J. Gardner.
In his early years, Bill worked in several bakeries, then sold fuel oil and worked in the concrete business for over 40 years in Ohio and in Ft. Myers, Florida in the winters. He loved traveling on his motorcycle and made it across the country two times. He visited every state except Alaska and Hawaii. Camping, boating, fishing, and tubing were other outside activities he enjoyed. When he and Leslie were married they rode their own bicycles over the Golden Gate Bridge. Their biking adventures included Charleston, New Orleans, Maine, and Florida.
He loved his farm and raised Alphine goats, birthing close to 300 goats from 1998-2017. He made parmesan chèvre and mozzarella cheese with their milk. He built the goat barn on his property, along with his son Joe. Bill also raised chickens for great eggs. He helped his wife with her bees and did most of the grunt work. Bill had 7 brittney spaniels; one he took pheasant hunting.
Bill had a garden every year and enjoyed searching for a new vegetable to plant each year. He grew corn for polenta, garlic, shallots, onions, brussel sprouts, zucchini, and summer squash-including squash blossoms. He grew over 20 plus varieties of tomatoes, eggplant, cauliflower, cabbage, blueberries, raspberries and pears plus numerous other vegetables and fruits. He loved good food and learning to make new things. He made his own ginger beer, sourdough bread and cookies, homemade malted milk balls and was planning to make black walnut baklava with nuts from his farm.
He heated their house with a woodstove, cutting and splitting all the wood from his farm.
Bill was an avid golfer and played numerous times a week for over 30 years, including golfing trips with friends.
He was a member of Venus Lodge #152 Free and Accepted Masons, and Baku Grotto, Mystic Order of Veiled Prophets of the Enchanted Realm.
Bill is survived by his wife, Leslie; his sons, Joe (Tammy) Copley and Bill Stevens; grandchildren, Nicholas and Gab Copley; brother, Russell (Suzanne) Stevens; his nieces, Jackie (Jeff) McNeely and Jennifer (Brice) Kline; and many great-nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 12:00 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Miller’s Ranch, 2858 Lexington Ave, Lexington, OH (behind the Rite Aid). The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Stevens family.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond Street Home
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.