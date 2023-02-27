Jake_Penwell_Willard_Martin_"Willie"_McKinney_e67e2484-9dad-4ac6-ae26-f914c369d6be_img

Willard Martin "Willie" McKinney

Willard Martin “Willie” McKinney, age 72, of Shelby, died Saturday morning, February 25, 2023 at Avita Health System- Galion Hospital following a brief and unexpected illness. Although Willie had a lifetime of health complications, he was always a fighter and survivor who continually had a strong desire and will to live.

Willie was born August 21, 1950 in Shelby to the late Ross and Vivian (Bly) McKinney. A 1968 graduate of Shelby High School, he furthered his education at North Central Technical College earning an associate degree in mechanical engineering. Willie was a firefighter for the Shelby Fire Department from April 2, 1972 - November 16, 1991 at which time he retired. On off days from the department, he worked at Robinson’s Hardware in Shelby as a small engine mechanic- something he also did as a hobby for neighbors and friends at his home workshop.

