Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Willard_E._Johnson_72724608-1917-4b90-99f5-1d63a6210dd1_img

Willard E. Johnson

Willard E. Johnson, 74, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Willard was born on April 18, 1948, in Mansfield, to John W. and Evelyn M. (Miller) Johnson. He married his sweetheart, Dee (Wortman) Johnson on June 7, 1969, and she survives. He graduated from Madison High School and was active in the Madison sports. Willard loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and gardening. Two of his medical caretakers were his granddaughters, Allison and Abbie.

To plant a tree in memory of Willard Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.