Willard E. Johnson, 74, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Willard was born on April 18, 1948, in Mansfield, to John W. and Evelyn M. (Miller) Johnson. He married his sweetheart, Dee (Wortman) Johnson on June 7, 1969, and she survives. He graduated from Madison High School and was active in the Madison sports. Willard loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and gardening. Two of his medical caretakers were his granddaughters, Allison and Abbie.
Along with his wife Dee, he is survived by sons, Matt (Sable) Johnson, Marc (Amy) Johnson, and Mike Johnson, all of Mansfield; grandchildren, Allison and Dustin Porter, Abbie Johnson, Cortney and Cory Frank, Gabby and Brock David, and Jordan Sanborn; 10 beloved great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jack Clemens of Mansfield; Willard’s golfing buddies; and his private chauffeur to and from Columbus, Keith.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Johnson; sister, Karen Clemens; brother, Jack Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Jody Johnson.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
