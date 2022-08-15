Wilbur Benny Gilmore, 80, of Mansfield, Ohio went to be with the Lord and passed peacefully at home on Sunday, August 14, 2022 due to an extended illness.
Wilbur was a faithful member of Diamond Hill Cathedral and retired from the Mansfield Police Department after 32 years with service that included a Juvenile Detective and Recruiter, but what he loved most was being a patrolman working with the community. He received an honorable discharge after serving in the United States Air Force. Music and photography was his passion and he enjoyed playing drums and the piano at church.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Renatha (Ray) Gilmore; son, Terry (DonnaLee) Gilmore of Mansfield, OH; daughter, Donna Gilmore of Columbus, OH; grandson, Brandon (Jen) Gilmore of Winchester, VA; granddaughters, Nicole Gilmore of Brandon, FL and Sarah Gilmore of Macon, GA; great-grandchildren, Baylin, Britton and Brandon Jr. all of Winchester, VA; sisters, Janice (Clyde) Jones of Los Angeles, CA and Norma Roberts of Dayton, OH; special niece, Keara (Ashley) Stillwell of Mansfield, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pink Gilmore and Irene Kudika; brothers, Tyrone Brown and Carl Roberts; and sister, Iris Brown.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
The family would like to thank everyone for all the condolences, fellowship and prayers. A special thanks to Gary Houpe, Grace and Mercy Travelers, Faith Ministries Church of Columbus, OH and to Hospice of North Central Ohio’s Office, especially Kristie.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Diamond Hill Cathedral, 500 Tingley Ave., Mansfield, Ohio 44905. A service will follow at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Larry Langston officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to Harmony House in honor of Wilbur. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.