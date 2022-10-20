Wesley “Wes” A. Metz, 27, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born July 27, 1995 in Bradenton, Florida, he was the son of Vince Metz.
Wes will forever be remembered for his heart of gold. He was always willing to give the shirt off his back, and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved his family deeply, and put their needs ahead of his own. Wes was a graduate of Spencer High School in West Virginia, and lived a good portion of his life in Florida as well. He loved trees and trimming them with a chainsaw at his job and being outdoors. He was owner, operator and chief arborist with Metz Tree Care. Wes had an adventurist and entrepreneurial spirit and never knew a stranger. He was an all-around good guy who was generous and funny. He was also very musical having sung with Feromoan and Dutchoven in years past.
He is survived by his wife, Brittany Kanzig Metz; two children, Julian and Henslie Mae; his father, Vince; and a sister, Katrina Lawson.
A Celebration of Life gathering for Wes will be held from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Snow Trails Main Lodge, 3100 Possum Run Road, Mansfield, OH 44903.
Memorial contributions in Wes’ memory may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous.
Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.