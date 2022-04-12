Wesley Allen Hess, 39, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 10, 2022. He was born in Shelby, Ohio on November 19, 1982 to Randall and Marcie (Long) Hess.
Wesley had worked at Pentair Water Solutions in Ashland, Ohio. Known to be a “gentle giant”, he had a big heart for people, especially his family. He loved to attend family gatherings and there was never a moment that went by that he missed a chance to be with them. All the memories made with Wesley will forever be cherished in the hearts of those he held so dear and close to him.
A big fan of animals, Wesley loved the family dogs. He enjoyed the outdoors and liked golfing, hunting and fishing. He was an avid fan of sports and loved to watch the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Wesley is survived by his parents, Randall and Marcie; sister, Jamie (Vic) Earhart; nephews, Joshua (Julia) Culbertson and Kyler Culbertson; great-niece, Eleanor Culbertson; and grandmother, Lizzie O. Clem. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard Long, Billy Hess and Mary Hess.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.