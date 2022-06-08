Wendy Mae Williams of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was 58 years old.
Born October 27, 1963, in Galion, Ohio, she was the daughter of Shirley (Walter) and Harlan Groves. Wendy worked as the Head Cook at Ontario Schools for 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and painting. Golf cart rides around her property were relaxing and enjoyable.
Wendy enjoyed boating and fishing at Lake Erie with her husband, John. Her family was her #1 joy in life. Her grandchildren brought laughter and smiles to her and going on day trips with her daughters were some of her most fun times. A day never went by without speaking with her twin sister, Wanda. Wendy and John enjoyed hosting the family on Sundays for food and fun activities. Wendy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her legacy will live on in the memories of all lucky enough to have known her.
Wendy is survived by her husband of 36 years, John Williams; two daughters, Kelli (Nick) Eddleblute and Nicole (Ryan) Patton; five grandchildren, Wyatt Eddleblute, Emma Patton, Audrey Eddleblute, Ethan Patton and Leah Patton; two sisters, Wanda (Ty) Long and Teresa (Rick) Brunty; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Tammy Stansbery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
