Wanda “Nana” Lee Caudill, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at her home.
Wanda was born on July 30, 1942 in Denton, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Charles and Mary (Miller) Marcum. Wanda and the love of her life, Billy Caudill Sr. shared 61 ½ years of marriage together and had a loving and devoted family together. Wanda was the matriarch of her family who loved and adored her husband, children, and she was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother. A beloved member of Honey Creek Baptist Church, Wanda had a strong faith and greatly enjoyed attending church. She enjoyed quilting, traveling and cooking.
Wanda leaves behind her dearly loved spouse, Billy Caudill Sr.; her children, Billy (Cindy) Caudill, Joey (Lindy) Caudill, Charles Randy Caudill, James Lee Caudill, and “the daughter I never had”; “Nana” to her grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Stewart, Johnathan Caudill, Ricky Caudill, Josh (Katie) Caudill, Nikki Caudill, and Shannon Caudill; her great-grandchildren, Caden, Mason, Taylor, Alissa, Grayson, and Kylie; her brothers, Charles Marcum, James Marcum, and Terry Tolliver; and many friends and church family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Glada Carter, Lucinda Marcum, Frida Marcum, and Isabel Marcum; and her brother, Gary Lee Marcum.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Honey Creek Baptist Church, 294 E. Honey Creek Rd. Bellville, Ohio. An additional hour of calling will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 pm at the church. Pastor Paul Staton will officiate the funeral service immediately beginning at 2:00 pm. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Honey Creek Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Caudill family.
