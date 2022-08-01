Mark_A._Schneider-Gompf_Funeral_Home_Wanda_J._Nixon_0d9e8693-0eb7-4a0f-9e96-0f71a7905574_img

Wanda J. Nixon

Wanda Jean Nixon, 55 of Galion, passed away on July 29, 2022 at Galion Avita Hospital. She was born in Dade County, Florida on May 12, 1967 to the late William A. and Ruth E. (Malone) Imboden.

Wanda enjoyed mowing yards, walking, gardening, and watching the “Golden Girls”. She loved lighthouses and anything unicorns. Her most precious time was spent with her children and grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Nixon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.