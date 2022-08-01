Wanda J. Nixon

Wanda Jean Nixon, 55 of Galion, passed away on July 29, 2022 at Galion Avita Hospital. She was born in Dade County, Florida on May 12, 1967 to the late William A. and Ruth E. (Malone) Imboden.
Wanda enjoyed mowing yards, walking, gardening, and watching the “Golden Girls”. She loved lighthouses and anything unicorns. Her most precious time was spent with her children and grandchildren.
Wanda is survived by her significant other of 16 years, Chris Britt of Galion; children; Donald Nixon of Crestline, Melissa Nixon of Madison Township, Michael (Autumn) Elliott of Crestline and Johnathon Imboden of Columbus; grandchildren, Wyatt Nixon, Jennifer Nixon, Jocelynn Tindal, and Adalynn Tindal; siblings, David (Kate) Imboden of Galion and Richard Imboden of Mansfield; step-sisters, Leshia Rivers of Lexington, Patricia Castle of Galion, Erika Parsley of Galion, and Marie Moore of Galion; step-brothers; Ricky Lowe of Mt. Gilead and Doug Lowe of Shelby; nieces; Crystal and Jessica Lowe.
The family will observe a private celebration of Wanda’s life.
Those wishing to share a memory of Wanda or send condolences to Nixon family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion is honored to assist the family with Wanda’s final wishes.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
