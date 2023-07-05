Walter Tackett, Jr., age 65, of Shelby, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Jr. was born November 12, 1957 in Willard, the son of the late Walter and Josephine “Josie” (Collins) Tackett. He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Dallas (Deanna) Tackett of Mt. Vernon, Maddie Dowell of Shelby, Darlene (Ron) Carpenter of Shiloh, David (Christine) Tackett of Jacksonville, FL, and William Tackett of Wendell, NC; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Jr. best friend, Jason Marietta, who was like a brother to him, was always there for Jr. and Theresa whenever needed. Their relationship was very special. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Theresa, who was the love of his life; sisters: Irene Hall and Donna Roberson; and nephew: Eddie Francis, Jr.
Jr. was a loving husband, son, brother, and friend who would do anything he could to help someone. He lived life to the fullest the way he wanted and will be missed by everyone.
Calling hours and funeral services will not be observed. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via their website, www.stjude.org/donate.
Care for Jr. and his family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Online condolences may be left on Jr.’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or on their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
Funeral home : Penwell Turner Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Tackett, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.