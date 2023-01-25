Walter Chandler "Chan" Stevens, JR.

A Renaissance man of many talents, interests, & intelligence. Walter Chandler Stevens, JR, “Chan” passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023. He was 89. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, to Walter C. Stevens, SR, and Edith “Toby” Earlich Stevens on June 9, 1933. He graduated from Western Reserve Academy, Hudson, Ohio, in 1951, went on to graduate from MIT in 1955, where he received his bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s degree from the University of Birmingham in England. Chan served in the Army during peacetime.
After graduating, he joined his father and his brother “Hutch” in Stevens Manufacturing, Lexington, Ohio in the thermostat control industry and later started Norstadt in Norwalk, Ohio, Ontario, Canada, and Hong Kong.
Chan was committed to serving his Mansfield community from his teen years when he transported disabled children to Cleveland for therapy. His interest grew as an original board member of Progress Industries, continuing into its current entity, Catalyst Life Services. When he retired from the board in 2021, he was chosen to be the first member inducted into their Hall of Fame. He also actively volunteered, fundraised, and served on the boards of the YMCA and the Richland Foundation.
From manufacturing, Chan began developing interests on Put-in-Bay, South Bass Island. He got into the golf cart business, designing, building, selling, repairing, and renting them. He also had commercial properties on the island and became very involved in the community for over 40 years. In recognition of these successes Chan was inducted into the North Central Ohio Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame in 2014.
A love of boating began early with Chan skippering the family sailboat starting at age 12 and continuing competitive Lightning Class sailboat racing well into his adult years, first at Mohican Sailing Club and then as one of the founding families at Mansfield Sailing Club. As his family grew, he moved onto power boating on Lake Erie. He was active in the Mansfield Power Squadron, including teaching basic boating classes for 49 years. He also served as officer and commander of the group. He started a sea scout troop to get teens involved in boating.
In 1963 Chan and Sara “Sally” Oberlin Davis, married in Mansfield, and the family included her three sons, Edward, Michael, and Charles. They were followed by Walter Chandler, III and Asa Christopher.
Chan and Sally purchased and restored a Historic Victorian house on Put-in-Bay. It became the favorite family destination, where the grandchildren learned to swim, sail, and eventually found summer jobs that helped pay for college.
Chan was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and “Toby” Stevens, wife “Sally” Stevens, son Charles “Casey”, daughter-in-law Amy (Mike) Stevens, and sister-in-law Cheryl Stevens. In 2002 he married Elizabeth “Boo” Brown Stevens, she survives him along with his sons Edward “Bucky” (Sue), Michael, Chandler (Laura), Christopher, and nine grandchildren. His brother, Robert Hutchinson Stevens, also survives.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, and a memorial service will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903. Pastor Tony Pingitore officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Chan requested memorial donation be considered to Richland County Foundation or to Catalyst Life Services.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Chan’s family, and encourage you to leave a message of condolence or share a fond memory at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder Marion Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.