Carli_J._Bailey_Wade_Roberts_58b24e5e-0381-413e-bea0-65973f5ab6d5_img

Wade Roberts

Wade Alan Roberts, age 49, passed away unexpectedly, at his home in Shelby, on Saturday, December 24, 2022. 

Born October 9, 1973, in Shelby to Don Roberts and Marlene Wagner (Frank Stamper), he was a lifelong resident. Wade was a high school graduate of Shelby. He was employed with D&S Distribution Inc. and worked in the warehouse. 

To plant a tree in memory of Wade Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.