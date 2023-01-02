Wade Roberts

Wade Alan Roberts, age 49, passed away unexpectedly, at his home in Shelby, on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Born October 9, 1973, in Shelby to Don Roberts and Marlene Wagner (Frank Stamper), he was a lifelong resident. Wade was a high school graduate of Shelby. He was employed with D&S Distribution Inc. and worked in the warehouse.
Wade loved spending time with his children, and he was a huge sports fanatic. He enjoyed football and wrestling, he looked forward to watching his kids in sports throughout high school, hoping they would follow in his footsteps as a great athlete during his high school years. Wade was passionate about Shelby football and wrestling. He would attend as many games and tournaments as he could.
Survivors include his parents; children, Kaden and Nevaeh Roberts; siblings, Wendy Dechert (Sean Stumbo) of Shelby, Jenny Roberts (Scott Coy) of Plymouth, and Sabrina (Robert) Snyder of Mansfield; nieces and nephews, Macie Dechert, Austin (Romy) Nester, Abby Nester, Molly Ramsey, Rylan Snyder, Rynlee Snyder, and Rhett Snyder; grandfather, Don Roberts; grandmother, Margaret Wagner, as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Warren Wagner; grandmother, Janet Argo; cousin, Jill Roberts; and uncle, Ricky Roberts.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory. A memorial service will take place immediately following, at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Ben Patrick officiating.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shelby High School Athletics.
