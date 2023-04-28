Vivian Ousley

Mansfield: Vivian Louise Ousley passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from Ontario Estates Senior Living. She was 94.
Born December 28, 1928 to parents Lafe and W. Grace (Brewer) Ward in Prattsville. She graduated from McArthur High School and never missed a day in 12 years of schooling.
On her birthday in 1947 she married James Ousley and they spent 60 years together until he passed away April 8, 2008. Now they are together again.
Vivian was a quiet soul that loved her family dearly. She was the neighborhood “bus driver” as she would haul many of the neighborhood kids to school since there were no bus routes in that area. Vivian enjoyed spending time sewing, doing some embroidery but she was really skilled at crocheting. She also enjoyed cooking and baking if she wasn’t outside enjoying her yard gardening or feeding the birds. She also enjoyed spending a lot of time with her grandson Kenny during his preschool years. Vivian was family oriented and would do anything for her family and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children Connie K. (Paul) Keith, Robert K. Ousley and James K. (Mary) Ousley; grandchildren Kenneth K. Ousley and Kari Gonzales; great-grandchildren Kira and Karlena Gonzales.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Dennis K. Ousley; brothers Hollis Ward, Francis Ward and Jack Ward.
The Ousley family will receive friends Friday, April 28, 2023 from 4-7 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where her funeral service will be held Saturday, April 29 and will begin at 10 am. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Richland County Humane Society or the Red Cross may be made online.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Vivian’s family and encourage you to leave a fond memory or message of condolence, or watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Homes - Marion Avenue
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.