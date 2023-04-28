Gideon_P._Snyder_Vivian_Ousley_b9c6a960-9472-43e9-b784-f91fb7ffbc32_img

Vivian Ousley

Mansfield: Vivian Louise Ousley passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from Ontario Estates Senior Living. She was 94.

Born December 28, 1928 to parents Lafe and W. Grace (Brewer) Ward in Prattsville. She graduated from McArthur High School and never missed a day in 12 years of schooling.

