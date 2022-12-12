Virginia (West) Bland, 91, passed away on December 11, 2022, after a long illness, surrounded by her family.
She was born on December 16, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Henry and Mildred (Yockel) West. Her father worked for the Penn Central Railroad, and the family moved to Crestline in 1940. She graduated from Crestline High School in 1949 and worked for many years at Arnett’s Grocery Store in Crestline. She was a member of the Crestline Nazarene Church where she taught Sunday School and Junior Church until losing her hearing.
She is survived by three children, Mark (Deb) Bland, Tammy Loudermilk, and Gina Crawford, all of Crestline. Also surviving her is one brother, Ralph (Chris) West, Crestline; four granddaughters, Keli (Deep) Thakur, Rochester, Michigan, Jessica (Joe) Cooper, Galion, Rachel Crawford and Heather (Seth) Thomas of Shelby; and nine great-grandchildren, Kamdyn, Dina, Max, Kohen, Davis and Katy Thakur, Cooper and Harper Thomas, and Quinn Cooper.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony R. Bland, in 1992, and son-in-law, Tim Crawford. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Alice Black and June Smith; and one brother, Harold West.
Thank you to the staff at Altercare, Bucyrus and Avita Hospice, Galion.
According to her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
