Virginia (West) Bland

Virginia (West) Bland, 91, passed away on December 11, 2022, after a long illness, surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 16, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Henry and Mildred (Yockel) West. Her father worked for the Penn Central Railroad, and the family moved to Crestline in 1940. She graduated from Crestline High School in 1949 and worked for many years at Arnett’s Grocery Store in Crestline. She was a member of the Crestline Nazarene Church where she taught Sunday School and Junior Church until losing her hearing. 

