Virginia Martinez

Virginia Ambrosia (Flores) Martinez, age 80, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, November 3, 2022 after a long battle with dementia. She was born January 7, 1942 in Kingsville, Texas to Lino Flores and Sixta Menchaca. This is also where she met and married the love of her life of 62 years, Humberto S. Martinez, on October 9, 1960.
Virginia enjoyed spoiling her pugs, Leo and Gizmo. She love to dance, especially to her favorite singer, Elvis. Her hobbies included collecting Elvis memorabilia and old people figurines. Making tamales with family at Christmas time was a favorite tradition. She always had a pot of beans on the stove and homemade tortillas waiting for anyone that entered her home. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She was the beloved mother of surviving children, Patricia (Guy) Rausch, Humberto Jr., Yvette Marie and Michael Martinez; and proud grandmother to her grandchildren, Gina (Brita) Azlin, Matthew (Kim) Rausch, Jennifer (Leo) Prince, Laura (Joshua) Bivens, Lisa (Richard Jr.) George, Eric Martinez, Ryan Johnson and Nicholas (Kelsey) Martinez. She especially loved her role as Nana to her great-grandchildren, Maria and Alivia Herrera, Luca Mae Azlin, Zell Kouns, Rinoa, Rausch, Zoey and Adelyn Prince, Mckensi, Miranda, Joshua Jr. and Isabella Bivens, Breanna, Kayden, Zoey, Jamie and Harley George. She was also a special aunt to her nephews, Santiago (Rita) and Jamie Cardenas and many other nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lino Flores and Sixta Menchaca; son, Edward Flores; daughter, Myrta Alicia; sister, Ana F. Olvera; half-brother, Omar Gerardo Flores; and great-grandchild, Chevy George.
No services will be held at this time. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family.
