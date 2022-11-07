Hope_Hensley_Virginia_Martinez_6563b1f4-bad3-4969-a3e2-5c55611a2026_img

Virginia Martinez

Virginia Ambrosia (Flores) Martinez, age 80, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, November 3, 2022 after a long battle with dementia. She was born January 7, 1942 in Kingsville, Texas to Lino Flores and Sixta Menchaca. This is also where she met and married the love of her life of 62 years, Humberto S. Martinez, on October 9, 1960.

 

