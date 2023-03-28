Jordyn_Schaich_Virginia_Marie_McDowell_9201bdb1-b46e-40cb-8841-317ade73a01a_img

Virginia Marie McDowell

Virginia Marie McDowell, age 92, of Shelby, died sleeping peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023 at her home where she was being lovingly cared for by her daughter, Alice, and OhioHealth Hospice.

Virginia was born August 4, 1930 in Tiffin, Ohio  to Leland and Mary Alice (Miller) Bechtel. Raised in New Washington, she was a graduate of Buckeye Central High School. Her professional career began at Tiffin Mercy Hospital and Willard Mercy Hospital (formerly Municipal Hospital) where she worked as a lab technician performing x-ray duties. On May 18, 1953, Virginia married Wayne McDowell. He was stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia while she was employed at Richmond Hospital for a year and a half prior to moving back to Shelby.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia McDowell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.