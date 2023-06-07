Virginia “Jenny” Pauline (Lanter) Clevenger, age 100, born January 5, 1923, in Cynthiana, KY, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on June 6, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and LuCreasie (Jones) Lanter, her husband Garland Clevenger, son Gary Clevenger, and 9 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by 1 son, Clyde (Robin) Clevenger; 4 daughters, Charlotte (Larry) Oliver, Diana (Ted) Baron, Karen (Joe) Quick, Margi (Randy) Laipply, daughter in law, Bobbie Clevenger, 14 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren that she loved to tell stories about.
Jenny grew up in a large farming family in Kentucky, and married Garland in November of 1942. They moved to Ohio and raised a large family, eventually settling in Crawford County. She attended the Crestline Nazarene Church for many years and loved gospel hymns. Jenny was a homemaker for many years, and enjoyed sewing clothes, gardening, and making her famous ham, potatoes, and green bean dinners. Eventually, Jenny started working ITT North Electric, where she retired after more than 30 years. In her later years, she enjoyed family gatherings, sitting on her front porch, and traveling whenever she could. Her favorite trip was with her sister Mary when they went to Hawaii. The family would especially like to thank Pathways Hospice for their assistance in her final days.
Friends may call on Saturday June 10, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 303 Portland Way North, Galion. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Rus Yoak officiating, burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice.
Those wishing to share a memory of Jenny or of the Clevenger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Virginia “Jenny” Pauline Clevenger.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf funeral home
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Clevenger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.