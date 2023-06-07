Jen_Bachelder_Virginia_“Jenny”_Pauline_(Lanter)_Clevenger_ae2158be-e231-41be-8a67-66af36ae15a2_img

Virginia “Jenny” Pauline (Lanter) Clevenger

Virginia “Jenny” Pauline (Lanter) Clevenger, age 100, born January 5, 1923, in Cynthiana, KY, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on June 6, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and LuCreasie (Jones) Lanter, her husband Garland Clevenger, son Gary Clevenger, and 9 brothers and sisters. 

