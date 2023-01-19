Hope_Hensley_Virginia_"Ginny"_Ann_Clark_0cbcb20c-2bcc-4cdd-b214-bcc345c5a756_img

Virginia "Ginny" Ann Clark

Virginia “Ginny” Ann Clark, 72, of Crestline, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Lilly, Pennsylvania on December 27, 1950 to the late Paul Hufford and Margaret (McIntosh) Boggs.

Ginny worked many jobs throughout her life and most recently worked as a receptionist at Goal Digital Academy where she had been for 10 years. Ginny enjoyed camping and fishing, but her greatest joy was time spent with her family. They were everything to her and she cherished the moments of laughter they shared over the years. She was a member of the Heritage Baptist Church for many years.

