Virginia “Ginny” Ann Clark, 72, of Crestline, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Lilly, Pennsylvania on December 27, 1950 to the late Paul Hufford and Margaret (McIntosh) Boggs.
Ginny worked many jobs throughout her life and most recently worked as a receptionist at Goal Digital Academy where she had been for 10 years. Ginny enjoyed camping and fishing, but her greatest joy was time spent with her family. They were everything to her and she cherished the moments of laughter they shared over the years. She was a member of the Heritage Baptist Church for many years.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Tina) Clark, Jerry Jr. (Melissa) Clark and Tj (Shelley) Clark; special sister, Donna Taylor and other siblings in Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Joseph Clark Jr., Casie French, Megan Clark, Samantha Clark, Jerry Clark III, Ty Clark, Ethan Clark and Weston Clark; eight great-grandchildren with two on the way; special coworkers at Goal Digital Academy; and many other cherished family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Clark Sr.; mother and step-father, Margaret and Earl Boggs; and father, Paul Hufford.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 23, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rodney Noblit officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made online to the Wounded Warrior Project or by mail, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.