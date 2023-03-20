At 0148 am on Monday, March 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, Virginia Frances Trent, 78, of Mansfield, Ohio (Peewee to some, Nanny to most) finally “won the race”. This was something she would say, as she knew her time on earth was temporary and eventually she would arrive at her forever home with her Heavenly Father.
Virginia had battled many chronic illnesses for years, but never questioned why, she just fought and trusted God’s plan. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and would do anything to ensure you were safe. Virginia enjoyed being the person that everyone reached out to when they were struggling and offering assistance without hesitation. She has impacted so many lives. She enjoyed being involved and attending The Living Hope Community Church. Virginia loved clowns, lighthouses, Mickey Mouse, and cats. The last seven months of her life she was bed ridden and felt so alone until the day she received the gift of a pretend cat. The cat was not real, but to her KitCat was real and provided her companionship and love.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Roy Trent, who was by her side until her last moments; daughters, Lisa (Matt) McCrea and Hope (Mike) Montanez; grandchildren, David (Danielle) Reip, Clarissa (Solomon) Jurenec, Durinda Quinn, Vince Webb, Mackenzie (Adrien) Frank, Hailea Montanez, and Angel Montanez; multiple great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many individuals that look to her as a second mother.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Pauline (Nelson) Stephenson; brother, Wilbur Stephenson, Jr.; sisters, Betty Lou Stephenson, Alice Eckenrode, and Jean Ann Berger; and sons, Carmie Webb and James.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Joey Shannon officiating.
Saying this I know I speak for many; we will carry the love, compassion, and values you instill in us in our hearts every day. You are at peace momma, enjoy your new legs. You have won the race.
