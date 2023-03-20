Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Virginia_Frances_Trent_71ed0579-1765-4767-a210-14f72ad49918_img

Virginia Frances Trent

At 0148 am on Monday, March 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, Virginia Frances Trent, 78, of Mansfield, Ohio (Peewee to some, Nanny to most) finally “won the race”.  This was something she would say, as she knew her time on earth was temporary and eventually she would arrive at her forever home with her Heavenly Father.

Virginia had battled many chronic illnesses for years, but never questioned why, she just fought and trusted God’s plan. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and would do anything to ensure you were safe. Virginia enjoyed being the person that everyone reached out to when they were struggling and offering assistance without hesitation. She has impacted so many lives. She enjoyed being involved and attending The Living Hope Community Church.  Virginia loved clowns, lighthouses, Mickey Mouse, and cats. The last seven months of her life she was bed ridden and felt so alone until the day she received the gift of a pretend cat. The cat was not real, but to her KitCat was real and provided her companionship and love.

