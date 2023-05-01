Virgil Eugene Ingold, age 79, of Ontario, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born February 21, 1944, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, one of seven children of the late Eva (Reed) and Winfred Ingold.
He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Motors after 15 years as a Union Coordinator. On July 20, 1968, he married Irene Ferguson and they had one daughter, Vanessa. All three of them shared a wonderful life together. Virgil enjoyed music, golf, bowling and motorcycle riding. He also enjoyed a lively game of cards. Being at the beach was one of his favorite places. Virgil enjoyed quiet time with his beloved cats, Missy and Sassy.
Virgil is survived by his wife of 54 years, Irene Ingold; daughter, Vanessa (Ryan) Ingold-McKenna; three brothers, James (Vicki), Kenneth (Carolyn) and William B. Ingold; a sister, Charlotte (Mark) Pollitt; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Duewel; and a brother, Donald E. Ingold.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Raynes of Fellowship Baptist Church officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
