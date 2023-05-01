Hope_Hensley_Virgil_Eugene_Ingold_56d320e1-285e-42b8-a613-573cc9011c58_img

Virgil Eugene Ingold

Virgil Eugene Ingold, age 79, of Ontario, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born February 21, 1944, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, one of seven children of the late Eva (Reed) and Winfred Ingold. 

He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Motors after 15 years as a Union Coordinator. On July 20, 1968, he married Irene Ferguson and they had one daughter, Vanessa. All three of them shared a wonderful life together. Virgil enjoyed music, golf, bowling and motorcycle riding. He also enjoyed a lively game of cards. Being at the beach was one of his favorite places. Virgil enjoyed quiet time with his beloved cats, Missy and Sassy.

To plant a tree in memory of Virgil Ingold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.