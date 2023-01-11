Viola "Jane" Morse age 90, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Crystal Care nursing facility in Mansfield.
Born February 22, 1932, in Plymouth to Dominic and Olive (Goin) Dorion, she had been a 1950 graduate of Plymouth High School. Jane had spent over 30 years, from 1961 to 1995, living in Grafton with her husband before moving back to Shelby. She enjoyed history and loved helping at the Plymouth Heritage Museum. As a skilled and accomplished artist, Jane painted many paintings and sold nearly all of them. One of her paintings was chosen for the Cleveland May Art show and had received an Honorable Mention. She was very proud of this accomplishment. She had worked as an interior decorator in the Cleveland area with Ethan Allen for numerous years before her retirement in 1993. Many homes she decorated were enjoyed in the Parade of Homes Tour.
Jane enjoyed sharing her artistic talent with others. She had taught many adult night classes at the Lorain County Community College and well as the Lorain Joint Vocational School. Jane's love and success with her art in multimedia, was passed down to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children, Rebecca (Dale) Hawke of Grafton, Kimberly Morse and Jeffrey Morse, both of Shelby; three grandchildren, Benjamin (Molly) Risner, Adrianne (Alex) George and Adam Risner; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Chase, Evie, and Journi Risner, Io,Yue and Koda George; brother Michael (Cindy) Dorion; sisters Marian Krisha, Olive Ann Kempf and Florence Baker; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dean Morse in 2012; sister Nora Lofland; and five brothers David, James, Patrick, Benjamin, Francis Dorion.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2023. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Saturday 10:30 AM. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery, Plymouth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Plymouth Area Historical Society at 7 E Main St, Plymouth, OH 44865
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.