Vincent C. Studer, age 96 and longtime resident of Shelby, died Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023. He passed peacefully at the home of his daughter, Jane, in Brookville, IN where he and his wife, Irma, have been residing.
Vince was born October 13, 1926 in North Auburn, Ohio to the late Sylvester P. and Coletta (Pifher) Studer. A 1945 graduate of Tiro High School, Vince then served his country in the United States Army during World War II while being stationed in Germany. A hard worker his entire life, Vince retired from a career with General Motors in Ontario in 1992.
As an active member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Vince had volunteered as an usher, eucharistic minister, and serving funeral masses for many years. Furthermore, he had been a member of the Shelby Knights of Columbus and the Shelby American Legion O’Brien Post 326. Vince always remained active his entire life and enjoyed upkeep of his property in addition to traveling.
Vince is survived by his wife of 74 years, Irma J. (Kempf) Studer, whom he wed May 7, 1949. Also surviving are his children: Mark (Pam) Studer of Shelby, Craig (Janet) Studer of Shelby, Thomas (Patti) Studer of Canal Fulton, Jane (Chuck) Studer Gartenman of Brookville, IN, and Jon (Laurie) Studer of Grove City; 15 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; brothers: Clarence Studer of Tiro, Herman J. (Pat) Studer of Bellevue, Donald Studer of New Washington, Robert Studer of New Washington, and Kenneth (Marilyn) Studer of Tiro; sisters-in-law: Eileen Studer of Shelby and Mary Studer of Crestline; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Vince was preceded in death by infant sons: Joseph William Studer and Timothy John Studer; a grandson: Joshua Evans; brothers: Norbert Studer and Charles Studer; and sisters: Dortha Metzger, Bernadine Holmer, Esther Warren, and Janette Holt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby, with Fr. Chris Mileski celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Public calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
