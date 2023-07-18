Jake_Penwell_Vincent_C._Studer_685850ee-d91b-4537-a354-c63a273ab4f7_img

Vincent C. Studer

Vincent C. Studer, age 96 and longtime resident of Shelby, died Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023. He passed peacefully at the home of his daughter, Jane, in Brookville, IN where he and his wife, Irma, have been residing.

Vince was born October 13, 1926 in North Auburn, Ohio to the late Sylvester P. and Coletta (Pifher) Studer. A 1945 graduate of Tiro High School, Vince then served his country in the United States Army during World War II while being stationed in Germany. A hard worker his entire life, Vince retired from a career with General Motors in Ontario in 1992.

