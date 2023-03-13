Hope_Hensley_Victoria_Lynn_(Collins)_Smith_7d63c834-08a1-4a3c-88fc-5e6944e7c5a2_img

Victoria Lynn (Collins) Smith

Victoria Lynn (Collins) Smith, 48, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Pikeville, Kentucky, on December 20, 1974, to the late Warnie Jack and Janet (Cherrington) Collins.

Victoria was a 1993 class graduate of Galion High School. She loved working as an STNA for Lexington Court Care; many of the residents loved her there. She was free-spirited, caring, loving and had a generous heart. She was honest with everyone and was always there for her family. Victoria enjoyed shopping, going out to eat and spending time with her family, especially watching her son play sports, and loved her cat. She also enjoyed dancing and listening to country music; George Jones was one of her favorite singers.

To plant a tree in memory of Victoria Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.