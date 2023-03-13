Victoria Lynn (Collins) Smith, 48, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Pikeville, Kentucky, on December 20, 1974, to the late Warnie Jack and Janet (Cherrington) Collins.
Victoria was a 1993 class graduate of Galion High School. She loved working as an STNA for Lexington Court Care; many of the residents loved her there. She was free-spirited, caring, loving and had a generous heart. She was honest with everyone and was always there for her family. Victoria enjoyed shopping, going out to eat and spending time with her family, especially watching her son play sports, and loved her cat. She also enjoyed dancing and listening to country music; George Jones was one of her favorite singers.
Victoria is survived by her children, Chasity Caskey, Taylor Fullenlove, and Prestyn Smith; eight siblings, Brent Cherrington, Rhonda (Lendon) Shifley, Patricia Ann Starr, Kevin Collins, Scarlett Goodwin, Angela Estes, Eric (Angie) Thompson and Joanna Collins; uncle, Charles Stephens; aunt, Mar Collins; numerous nieces, nephews and close friends; and best friend, Patricia Baich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Richard Collins; sister, Heidi Collins; brother-in-law, Robert Goodwin; paternal grandparents, Warnie and Anna (McCoy) Collins; maternal grandparents, Owen and Alice (Dambaugh) Cherrington; uncles, Henry Cherrington, John Cherrington and Alex Jake Collins; aunts, Alice Irene Cherrington, Kay Arnold, Wanda Carol Dillie, Myrene Savone, Geraldine Riley, Donna Sue Martin and Deanna Stephens.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. Ontario, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Joe Stafford officiating.
