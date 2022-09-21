whitey_ramey_Vickie_L._Luster__e56e40cc-3c63-41fa-a797-0935fcb23556_img

Vickie L. Luster

Vickie Lynn (Kemp)(Snyder) Luster, beloved wife, mother, and mamaw went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022 after an extended battle with cancer. A nearly lifelong resident of Shelby, Ohio, she was a fiercely loyal and compassionate neighbor, educator, servant, and follower of Christ.

 

