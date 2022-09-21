Vickie L. Luster

Vickie Lynn (Kemp)(Snyder) Luster, beloved wife, mother, and mamaw went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022 after an extended battle with cancer. A nearly lifelong resident of Shelby, Ohio, she was a fiercely loyal and compassionate neighbor, educator, servant, and follower of Christ.
Born November 1, 1953 to Harry and Margie Kemp, Vickie was the younger of two daughters. After graduating from Shelby Senior High School in 1972, she married Timothy Snyder with whom she had four sons. Following Tim’s death, she returned to Shelby after living in Coolville and Pavonia, Ohio for several years. While attending a bible study at the Yellow Deli in Mansfield, she met her husband David Luster with whom she had two more sons.
Vickie worked in the Shelby City School system for over 20 years, a second career after raising six boys (what a job that was!). She loved her time at the schools and, most importantly, loved her students. She also worked with Forte International Exchange Association for 20 years coordinating the placement of exchange students and as a host parent.
She was a loyal and very active member of Awake Church in Shelby for over 35 years, serving in numerous ministries including teaching, leading youth trips, facilitating small groups, and as an elder and advisory board member.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Tim, her parents, and her brother-in-law Tom Roberts. Vickie is survived by her husband of 37 years David; her sons Ryan (Andrea) Snyder of Lancaster, Josh (Mary Foyder) Snyder of Chicago, Jacob (Carrie Toda) Snyder of Chicago, Luke Snyder of New York, Alan Luster of Nashville, and Drew Luster of New York; three grandchildren Emma, Owen, and Anna; her sister Ann Roberts; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Friends may call at the Awake Church at 3616 State Route 39 in Shelby, Friday, September 23, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00AM. A funeral service will be held Saturday at the church at 11:30 AM with Pastor Rita Bullock officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 / https://t2t.org/donate/, and St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / www.donors@stjude.org
Funeral home : Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory
To plant a tree in memory of Vickie Luster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
