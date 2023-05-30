Vickie Jean Stano

Vickie Jean (Christensen) Stano of Galion, Ohio, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home on Friday, May 26, 2023. Vickie was born January 2, 1951, in Greenville, Michigan, to the late Floyd F. “Chris” and Nadine (Dutt) Christensen.
Vickie attended Madison High School. She retired from General Motors in Ontario, Ohio, after 30 years of service. Vickie was a member of Freedom Ridge Church in Ontario, Ohio, and served at Sunshine Church in Harlingen, Texas. She loved being a winter Texan and enjoyed traveling, camping and was an accomplished photographer, taking lots of pictures. She had many hobbies with quilting being her favorite, glass cutting, and crafting. Making things look pretty brought her joy and treasured memories.
She is survived by one daughter, Carey Sloan of Galion; grandchildren, Jazmin Sloan (fiancé, Ben Murray) and Ellise Sloan; step grandson, Jax Gress; a sister, Diane (John) Ison of Ontario; a brother, Darwin (Rose) Christensen of Nipigon, Ontario, Canada; uncle, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Paul Stano; uncles, aunts and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Russell Morton officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.
