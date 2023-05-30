Debbi_Watkins_Vickie_Jean_Stano_55454736-7ae0-49f0-827b-50a70efdb47c_img

Vickie Jean Stano

Vickie Jean (Christensen) Stano of Galion, Ohio, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home on Friday, May 26, 2023. Vickie was born January 2, 1951, in Greenville, Michigan, to the late Floyd F. “Chris” and Nadine (Dutt) Christensen.

Vickie attended Madison High School. She retired from General Motors in Ontario, Ohio, after 30 years of service. Vickie was a member of Freedom Ridge Church in Ontario, Ohio, and served at Sunshine Church in Harlingen, Texas. She loved being a winter Texan and enjoyed traveling, camping and was an accomplished photographer, taking lots of pictures. She had many hobbies with quilting being her favorite, glass cutting, and crafting. Making things look pretty brought her joy and treasured memories.

To plant a tree in memory of Vickie Stano as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.