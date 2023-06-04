Carli_Bailey_Veronica_Sheaffer_f9366303-d855-4be9-9be6-ed3288c6b22f_img

Veronica Sheaffer

Veronica Ann (Hurrell) Sheaffer, age 45 died Saturday, June 3, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. 

Born June 6, 1977 to Patrick and Karla (Fagan) Hurrell in Shelby, she had been a life long resident and 1995 graduate of Shelby High School.  After graduating she worked as a hairstylist for 27 years. A member of the Crossroads Community Church, she enjoyed fishing, exercising, dancing, singing karaoke, listening to music and writing her own poems and songs. Veronica was an inspiration to people through the blog she began. Her goal was to empower women to never give up their fight and to stay strong through their own diagnosis. She touched many people's lives, her smile lit up the room and her laugh was contagious. She will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know her. 

