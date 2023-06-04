Veronica Sheaffer

Veronica Ann (Hurrell) Sheaffer, age 45 died Saturday, June 3, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born June 6, 1977 to Patrick and Karla (Fagan) Hurrell in Shelby, she had been a life long resident and 1995 graduate of Shelby High School. After graduating she worked as a hairstylist for 27 years. A member of the Crossroads Community Church, she enjoyed fishing, exercising, dancing, singing karaoke, listening to music and writing her own poems and songs. Veronica was an inspiration to people through the blog she began. Her goal was to empower women to never give up their fight and to stay strong through their own diagnosis. She touched many people's lives, her smile lit up the room and her laugh was contagious. She will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know her.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Dalton Sheaffer (Lexi Biglin); siblings, Valerie Hurrell of Shelby, Joshua (Heather) Hurrell of Ontario, and Rebecca (Ray) Ward of Shelby; maternal grandmother, Shirley Fagan; nieces and nephews, Dakota and Jacob Luttrell, Kaleigh, Austene, and Brieanna Hurrell, Brileigh Gates, Daisy (Isaac) Brooks, Blaze Ward, and Tristan Velarde; Lifelong best-friend Miranda Martin and many cousins, uncles, aunts, and other relatives and close friends. Veronica is also survived by her loving K-9 companion and protector King.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Betty Gastor; maternal grandfather, Junior Fagan; and aunts, Debbie Clawson and Carol Cole.
Visitation will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Wednesday June 7, 2023 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM and Thursday June 8, 2023 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Funeral services will immediately follow Thursday at 11:00AM. Pastor Josh Kocher will officiate with internment in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.
In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Richland County Humane Society at 3025 Park Ave. W, Ontario, OH 44906
