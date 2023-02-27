Amber_Johnson_VAN_JOHNSON_dd6f1981-49a6-4b22-872a-8e372c161426_img

VAN JOHNSON

VAN JOHNSON - BUTLER 

Van “Haney” Johnson, 64, passed February 25 2023 after an ongoing battle with cancer, surrounded by family at home. He was born January 13, 1959 in Mansfield, the son of Herman “Tommy” and June (Richardson) Johnson. 

