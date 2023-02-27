VAN JOHNSON - BUTLER
Van “Haney” Johnson, 64, passed February 25 2023 after an ongoing battle with cancer, surrounded by family at home. He was born January 13, 1959 in Mansfield, the son of Herman “Tommy” and June (Richardson) Johnson.
VAN JOHNSON - BUTLER
Van “Haney” Johnson, 64, passed February 25 2023 after an ongoing battle with cancer, surrounded by family at home. He was born January 13, 1959 in Mansfield, the son of Herman “Tommy” and June (Richardson) Johnson.
Van attended Clear Fork High School. He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator which took him all over the country and was a jack of all trades. His favorite things were being on the lake with a fishing pole in hand or in the woods morel hunting. Close friends often referred to him as “the mushroom whisperer” because you could be sure in the early spring, when the ground was just beginning to thaw and the woods were coming back to life Van would show up in town with what looked like just a clump of dirt. But that clump of dirt was filled with morel mushrooms barely visible to the naked eye. And we all know if we asked where he found ‘em, the answer we would get was “in the woods”. He also enjoyed hunting ginseng and picking and preparing birds toe, poke, and watercress. He loved his family and bragged about his grandchildren whenever he had the chance.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and June. He is survived by his son Justin Hurrell (Erin Gorrell) of Bellville, and his daughter Amber Johnson (Cash Lyon) of Butler; three grandchildren Ava Carr, Amelia Hurrell, and Colt Lyon, and step-grandaughter Alivia Mayo-Lyon; two sisters Debra (Nick) Oswalt and Shelly Johnson and one brother Tommy (Susan) Johnson; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and lifelong friend Brent Mellott.
A celebration of life will be held March 11, 2023 11am-5pm Butler Event Center | 111 Elm St | Butler OH 44822 (Next to the old Hi-Lo)
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.