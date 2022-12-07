Tracey H. Markwell

Tracey H. Markwell

Tracey H. Markwell, 97, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022.

Tracey was born October 15, 1925, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, to Cecil and Maudie (Knipp) Markwell. He moved with his brothers to Mansfield, and worked many jobs, retiring from White Westinghouse. He married his sweetheart, Martha I. Ditmars, on February15, 1958, and they shared 41 years of marriage until her passing on April 1, 1999. He attended Maranatha Bible Baptist Church in Shelby. Tracey enjoyed playing checkers and singing hymns. He was musically gifted, playing the harmonica, banjo, guitar, and fiddle. Tracey was a hard worker, working many jobs to provide for his family.  He was a very kind and generous man, and never knew a stranger.

