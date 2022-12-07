Tracey H. Markwell, 97, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022.
Tracey was born October 15, 1925, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, to Cecil and Maudie (Knipp) Markwell. He moved with his brothers to Mansfield, and worked many jobs, retiring from White Westinghouse. He married his sweetheart, Martha I. Ditmars, on February15, 1958, and they shared 41 years of marriage until her passing on April 1, 1999. He attended Maranatha Bible Baptist Church in Shelby. Tracey enjoyed playing checkers and singing hymns. He was musically gifted, playing the harmonica, banjo, guitar, and fiddle. Tracey was a hard worker, working many jobs to provide for his family. He was a very kind and generous man, and never knew a stranger.
He is survived by his children, Alan (Charlotte) Markwell, Gary Markwell, Larry (Vicky) Markwell, Willis Markwell, and Teresa Liggett; many grandchildren, including Danielle (Ben) Garrett and Sara Kepple; numerous great-grandchildren; and brothers, Louie Markwell and Haskel (Violet) Markwell.
Along with his wife, Martha, Tracey was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Essie Risner, Hazel Markwell, Nola Markwell, Willard Markwell, Robbie Markwell, and Alva Ray Markwell.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery, 1295 Fairview Ave, Galion, OH 44833.
Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
