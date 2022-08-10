Todd “Todders” Lewis Brown II, 35, of Galion passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 due to a motor vehicle accident in Ashland, Ohio.
Todd “Todders” Lewis Brown II, 35, of Galion passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 due to a motor vehicle accident in Ashland, Ohio.
Todd was born in Bucyrus, Ohio on October 25, 1986 to Todd L. Brown I and Kayleen Brown. He married Jessica Monk on September 29, 2012 and they enjoyed a wonderful 10 years together.
Todd graduated from the Galion High School, Class of 2006. He was recently self-employed as a Diesel Mechanic but was a previous long-time employee at Jake’s Hauling. Todd enjoyed working on trucks and riding his Harley. He was always the life of the party and had an infectious laugh and smile. Todd never questioned anyone that needed help and was always the first one to lend a hand. He mostly loved spending time with his family and taking the kids fishing.
In addition to his wife, Todd is survived by his children, Brianna Brown, Todd Brown III, Trinton Brown, LillieAnn Brown; his sister, Terra (Justin) Richardson of Arlington; his nephew and niece, Zach and Gabby; grandparents, Janet and Larry Cornelius; mother and father-in-law, Elizabeth “Libby” and Timothy Monk; and many friends that were like family.
Todd was preceded in death by his grandpa, Sherman “Toots” Brown.
Friends may call on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio with Pastor Randy Diller officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Todd or send condolences to the Brown family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Todd Lewis Brown II.
