Susan_Dill_Todd_E._Ally_a5ec6d99-0bb4-4c4f-9feb-7360a51c9d61_img

Todd E. Ally

BELLVILLE:  Todd E. Ally, age 62 of Bellville passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 in his home.  Only on hospice care for a day, Todd left this world on his own terms, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 25, 1961 in Mansfield to the late Lester and Karol (Kochheiser) Ally and graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1979.  He worked for Tow-Lite for 17 years before their closure and Lodi Metals up until just a week before he passed.

To plant a tree in memory of Todd Ally as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.