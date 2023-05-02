BELLVILLE: Todd E. Ally, age 62 of Bellville passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 in his home. Only on hospice care for a day, Todd left this world on his own terms, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 25, 1961 in Mansfield to the late Lester and Karol (Kochheiser) Ally and graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1979. He worked for Tow-Lite for 17 years before their closure and Lodi Metals up until just a week before he passed.
Todd was in his element outdoors. He enjoyed hunting mushrooms, fishing, and stalking any animal in the woods from turtles to large game and even a bear hunting adventure in Canada.
A free spirit, Todd exemplified generosity and kindness. Those closest to him will recognize he had a special wrist with a twist!
He is survived by his brothers Tam Ally, Tim Ally, and Tom Ally; a sister Tonya (Chet Walker) Ally; nieces Terra Pohanka, Kayla Goodman, Kimberly Kindt and Serra VanZandt; along with many great nieces, great nephews and a close circle of friends.
No public services will be held, but his family hopes all will reminisce that Todd was Todd, a straight shooter.
The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ally family and encourage words of support to the family by visiting:snyderfuneralhomes.com.
