Todd Allen Corbitt, age 58, died unexpectedly Friday, February 3, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby Emergency Room.
Born March 7, 1964 in Marion to James W. Corbitt, Sr. and Lera (Delong) Newman, he had been a Shelby resident for the last 15 years. He graduated from high school in Crestline and attended Pioneer Career and Technology Center. He was employed as an auto body mechanic. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #763 in Shelby.
Todd was an avid outdoorsman throughout the years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, and motorcycles. Later in life he enjoyed playing Fortnite and other video games. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include the love of his life and faithful companion, Melinda "Missy" Yarborough; his mother, Lera Newman, who resides in Arizona; children, James (Tabitha Ellinger) Corbitt of Shelby, Ashley Corbitt of Tempe, AZ, Todd Corbitt II of Mansfield, Sgt. Steven (Summer Mowry) Miczek of Camp LeJune, NC, and Sandra (Brian) Henderson of Ashland; ten grandchildren, Kaydance, Cheyenne, Chelsea, Cameron, Allen, Gunner, Owen, Lilian, Chanell, and Ellie; siblings, Denise Roach of Texas, Dana Mathews of Kentucky, and James (Steve Marino) Corbitt of Arizona; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, James W. Corbitt Sr., and step-father, Robert Newman of Arizona.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00p.m.. Funeral services will take place immediately following visitation at noon with Pastor James Robinson officiating.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warthog Motorcycle Club.
