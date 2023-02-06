Anabel_Montgomery_Todd_Corbitt_0623a35f-135e-43eb-9b06-dda035ac8bd4_img

Todd Corbitt

Todd Allen Corbitt, age 58, died unexpectedly Friday, February 3, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby Emergency Room. 

Born March 7, 1964 in Marion to James W. Corbitt, Sr. and Lera (Delong) Newman, he had been a Shelby resident for the last 15 years. He graduated from high school in Crestline and attended Pioneer Career and Technology Center. He was employed as an auto body mechanic. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #763 in Shelby. 

