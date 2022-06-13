Timothy M. Clingan, 75, of rural Mansfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022 at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, from lung cancer as a result of his military service in Vietnam. He was born to Hugh B. and L. Ellene (Meyer) Clingan.
Tim graduated from Crestview High School in 1965 and was drafted into the United States Army (1966-1968). He was a Sergeant E-5 US Army, 27th Artillery Division, Vietnam 8 Battalion, Second Field Forces, Phuoc Vinh, Vietnam.
Tim was employed by Mansfield Typewriter, the Tappan Company for 24 years and was the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Ashland, Ohio, retiring in 2013 after 23 years.
In May of 1969, he married Louise K. Leech and together, they had two daughters, Jennifer Blackledge of Mansfield, Ohio, and Victoria (Edwin) Reynoso of Haddonfield, NJ. Also surviving are his grandsons, Peter C. Cruz and Gabriel M. Blackledge; granddaughters, Sierra Heintz, Ashley and Gia Reynoso; brothers, David (Sue) Clingan of Shelby, Ohio, and Stephen (Shari) Clingan of Hayesville, Ohio; sister, Linda (Bill) Flenner of Mansfield, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Charles Kline of Galion, Ohio, Roger E. Wharton of Shenandoah, Ohio; as well as many honorary sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Kochheiser Kline.
Tim was very active in his community serving on numerous boards and organizations as president, secretary or treasurer including Crestview Board of Education, Franklin United Methodist Church, Franklin Cemetery Association, Brothers of the Ivory Mountain, Mansfield Muzzle Loader Rifle Club and Kill-um-Buck Long Rifles. He was an avid sportsman and hunter. He could often be found by the swamp watching the deer, ducks, geese, eagles, sandhill cranes and snapping turtles. He loved going on long walks with his labradors. He enjoyed the pre-1850 Mountain Man era and spent much time around the primitive campfire with his blood brothers and many friends. He cherished the Clingan family history, encouraging the continuation of reunions (114 years), the double cousins get-togethers and was always ready to cook the meat for the family feast. Tim was known for his tales of family mischievousness, hunting expeditions, rendezvous shenanigans and his infamous character roles. He always had a song in his heart and would sing in his day to day life and with his dad as a Fun Center Chordsmen as a young man.
He knew his path, was strong in his faith and knew Jesus was ready to receive him.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday July 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Franklin Church, 3775 Franklin Church Road, Mansfield, Ohio. Friends may call from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery with military honor presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Fisher House, Voluntary Service (135W), VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, 10701 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106; a charity of the donor’s choice; or plant a tree in honor of Tim.
