Timothy E. Guenther, DMA

Timothy E. Guenther, DMA, age 68, passed away February 15, 2023 at Lexington Court Care Center, Lexington, OH under hospice care.

Born February 7, 1955 to Robert L. and Bette L. (Thompson) Guenther, Tim was a 1973 graduate of Shelby Senior High School, Shelby, OH, and inducted into the SHS Hall of Distinction in 2015.  He held degrees in organ performance from the Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester, the University of Alabama, and The American Conservatory of Music.

