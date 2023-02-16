Timothy E. Guenther, DMA, age 68, passed away February 15, 2023 at Lexington Court Care Center, Lexington, OH under hospice care.
Born February 7, 1955 to Robert L. and Bette L. (Thompson) Guenther, Tim was a 1973 graduate of Shelby Senior High School, Shelby, OH, and inducted into the SHS Hall of Distinction in 2015. He held degrees in organ performance from the Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester, the University of Alabama, and The American Conservatory of Music.
Tim served as Organist at Grace Episcopal Church in Mansfield, OH. He recently retired after serving 10 years as Director of Music Ministries at Gethsemane Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Columbus, OH. Previous positions include 21 years as Director of Music at First English Lutheran Church, Mansfield, OH, and 10 years as Director of Music at Reformation Lutheran Church, Rochester, NY.
He served as University Organist and Adjunct Instructor in Music at Ashland University, Ashland, OH; a post he held since 1996, and was organist for the Bach Vespers series at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ashland, OH
Tim was rostered as a Deacon in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He was active in the American Guild of Organists, Association of Lutheran Church Musicians, Columbus Cantor Connection, The Hymn Society, Organ Historical Society, Reed Organ Society, American Theater Organ Society, and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia. He performed on the Mighty Wurlitzer theatre organ at the Renaissance Theatre, Mansfield, Ohio.
Tim is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Guenther, sister Lori J. (Guenther) Stewart, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ruth Tushingham and Donald Turk, mother-in-law Jana Tushingham, niece Kathryn (Chris) Stevenson, nephew Michael (Kim) Shade, great-neices, great-nephews, and cousins.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents Robert L. and Bette L. (Thompson) Guenther, and brother-in-law David G. Stewart.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023, 4-7 PM at Wappner Funeral Home-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Celebration of life services will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10 AM at Grace Episcopal Church, 41 Bowman Street Rd. Interment immediately following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby, OH.
