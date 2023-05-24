Timothy Don Patton

Timothy “Tim” Don Patton, 69, of Piqua, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at University Hospital of Cincinnati. He was born in Lima, Ohio on November 25, 1953 to the late Dorsey and Edith (Ramey) Patton.
Tim was a graduate of Lucas High School and after graduation, went into the U.S. Air Force. Finding joy in mechanical work, he started his career as an aircraft mechanic, serving during the Vietnam War and Desert storm. He later retired after 22 years finishing his career winning the prestigious Gunsmoke Competition in 1993.
Tim was a hardworking, strong and humble man with a great sense of humor. He was known to be empathetic, supportive and helpful to not just those he loved, but to everyone. He loved being out in nature and enjoyed fishing. After retirement, his passion for mechanical work continued on; he loved taking things apart and putting them back together. He was an animal lover at heart, especially for dogs. He shared his love for playing guitar inspired by his father, Dorsey, who was also a guitarist.
Tim is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lillie (Conn) Patton; mother, Edith Patton; sons, David (Misty) Patton and James Patton; two grandsons, Nathaniel Patton and Liam Patton; brother, Stephen Patton; and longtime friends, Scott Rohrer and Cyril Dapore.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dorsey Patton and sister, Cindy Patton.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A service will follow beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Misty Patton officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mount Zion Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad. Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128.
