Timothy Don Patton

Timothy “Tim” Don Patton, 69, of Piqua, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at University Hospital of Cincinnati. He was born in Lima, Ohio on November 25, 1953 to the late Dorsey and Edith (Ramey) Patton.

Tim was a graduate of Lucas High School and after graduation, went into the U.S. Air Force. Finding joy in mechanical work, he started his career as an aircraft mechanic, serving during the Vietnam War and Desert storm. He later retired after 22 years finishing his career winning the prestigious Gunsmoke Competition in 1993.

