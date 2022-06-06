Thomas W. Jessop, 64, of Mansfield passed away June 4, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home.
Tom was born November 6, 1957 in Cleveland to William and Mabel Rice Jessop. He was a 1976 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and was very dedicated to working starting from a young age. He worked at a variety of places such as Battell, Volvo, GM and most recently as a design engineer for Schafer Driveline LLC. Tom was very intelligent and definitely a know it all in a good way! He enjoyed playing guitar, pool, cheering on Ohio teams especially the Browns and Buckeyes and enjoying his ice cold Busch beer. He was a simple man who had a love for animals but his true love was his family and all the moments they spent together.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years Kelly White Jessop; sons Christopher (Sarah) and Aaron Jessop all of Mansfield; grandchildren Christopher, Landon and his princess Emma; sister Nora (Bob) Young; mother-in-law Rose White; sister-in-laws Sharon Bauer, Connie Sullivan, Kim White, Kyna (David) Scherer, Kris (Bob) DeRuiter; many nieces and nephews with special nephew Spency.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece Kalynn White.
Friends may call at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West on Friday from 2 - 4pm with a service celebrating his life at 4pm. Burial will take place at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.