Thomas W. Hand of Naples, Florida, formerly of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on April 26, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Hand Sr. and Frances Ward Hand, and brothers Charles Hand Jr., and James Hand. He is survived by his wife Diann E. (Nixon) Hand of Naples, Florida, sister Patricia (Michael) Loughran of Kingston, New York, sister-in-law Nanci M. Whiteman of Dublin, Ohio, nephews Jacob (Michele) Hand of Huron, Ohio, Michael Loughran Jr. of Kingston, New York, nieces Debbie (Jeff) Gordon of Seneca, South Carolina, Amy (Todd) Oconnell of Boston, Massachusetts, as well as numerous great-nieces, nephews, and special cousins.
Tom graduated from The Ashville School for Boys in Ashville, North Carolina, and attended Ashland College in Ashland, Ohio. Beginning his career as owner of Buckeye Tire in Mansfield, he then went on to become a real estate broker in Naples, Florida. During his later years, he was a supervisor at the Naples/Ft. Myers Dog Track.
Tom enjoyed sailing, golf, and spending his summers at the family home in Chaska Beach on Lake Erie. His love for nature and watching sunsets were some of his favorite past times. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and as his nephew put it, “He now begins his new journey.”
Per his wishes, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to CBLOA at PO Box 212 Chaska Beach Lot Association Tree Fund, Huron, Ohio 44839, attn: Lori Brown, or to the Richland County Dog Shelter at 810 N. Home Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Tom's family
Funeral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Homes
