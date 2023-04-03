Thomas "Tom" Callahan

Thomas (Tom) Clair Callahan died peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Wooster, Ohio at the age of 92.
Tom is survived by his sister Eileen Mercer of Orlando, Florida; children, Nanci (David) Keinath of Shelby, Ohio; Timothy (Amy) of Seattle, Washington; Michael (Ashley) of Shoreline, Washington, Thomas (Faith) of Newport, Rhode Island and Kevin (Pamela) of Seattle, Washington. Tom had two grandsons, five granddaughters and two step grandsons, and a great granddaughter and a great grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant granddaughter.
Tom was born on July 22, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio to Claire Francis (Buzz) and Margaret (Bodenschatz) Callahan. He graduated from Cleveland Lincoln High School in 1950 and Western Reserve University in 1959 with a degree in Business. Tom served his Country (Navy) from 1951-1953. He retired as an accountant from Professional Management, Mansfield, Ohio in 1991.
Tom cherished the fact that all five of his children are successful professionals with loving families. His daughter, Nanci, followed Tom on the business path and has had a full career as an accountant. Tom was equally proud of his four sons whom each earned Eagle Scout honors. Each of them followed the paths of their interests in their professional lives.
Tom, who ushered during the last Cleveland Rams football game, enjoyed a terrific childhood in Cleveland, Ohio. After working at WNBK (now WKYC), he served a career as an accountant and Certified Professional Business Consultant. Upon retirement, Tom was a substitute teacher for the Cloverleaf Local Schools for 10 years.
Spiritually, Tom was a devout Christian and an active and dedicated member of the Catholic Church.
At Tom’s request, there will be no funeral or a memorial service. Tom will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lodi, Ohio.
Funeral home : Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory
