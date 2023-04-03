Whitley_Ramey__Thomas_"Tom"_Callahan_f07543c6-8304-4119-8dd4-a4ea6dc6a3ca_img

Thomas "Tom" Callahan

Thomas (Tom) Clair Callahan died peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Wooster, Ohio at the age of 92.

Tom is survived by his sister Eileen Mercer of Orlando, Florida; children, Nanci (David) Keinath of Shelby, Ohio; Timothy (Amy) of Seattle, Washington; Michael (Ashley) of Shoreline, Washington, Thomas (Faith) of Newport, Rhode Island and Kevin (Pamela) of Seattle, Washington. Tom had two grandsons, five granddaughters and two step grandsons, and a great granddaughter and a great grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant granddaughter.

