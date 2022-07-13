Thomas "Tom" A. Wilkinson, age 91, died on the anniversary of his mother's birth, Monday, July 11, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield surrounded by his loving family.
Born June 21, 1931, to Wanda Urich in Shelby, Tom had been a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1950 and served in the Korean War for the U.S. Navy. After over 30 years of employment, Tom retired in 1995 from Shelby Salesbook.
A member of the First Christian Church in Shelby, Tom was an avid sports fan. For many years he held season tickets to The Ohio State University Football games and attended them with his family. Tom was an outstanding golfer and had played on numerous leagues over the years since high school. Above all he loved his family and spending time with them.
Thomas is survived by his wife Rosemary (Ebersole) Wilkinson, whom he celebrated 69 years of marriage with on March 22, 2022; four children, Steven (Barbara) Wilkinson of New Castle, PA, LuAnn (Mike) Sandy of Shelby, James (Jeanette) Wilkinson of Lewisville, TX, LeeEllen (Garry) Davies of Mansfield; eight grandchildren, Dylan (Trisha Armstrong) Sandy of Shelby, Griffin (Caleigh Howell) Sandy of Galion, Cameron Augustine of Mansfield, Greg Wilkinson of Ft. Worth, TX, Olivia (Keaton) Griffeth of Mansfield, Alan (Emma) Wilkinson of Lewisville, TX, Paul and Timothy Wilkinson both of New Castle, PA; great-grandchild Maxwell Sandy and one on the way Kate Wilkinson; three step-grandchildren: Mike (Ali) Davies of Bellville, Colleen (Mario) Martinez of Columbus, Matthew (Cassie) Davies of Mansfield; step-great-grandchildren: Naveyda Long, Faith Martinez, Ryker Davies, Caiden Martinez, Karliah Davies, and Olin Davies; sister Dorothy Merritt of Oceanside, California; his faithful K-9 companion, Timmy Tanner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his mother, Wanda; Tom is preceded in death by his brother-in-law Robert Merritt.
Friends can visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 23, 2022. A memorial service will be immediately held following at 12:00 PM. Tom's son, Steven, will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Come to the Well Biblical Counseling at 81 E. Main St., Shelby, OH 44875 or the Shelby Help Line Ministries at 29 ½ Walnut St, Shelby, OH 44875.
