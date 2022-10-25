Terri_Herlihy_Thomas_Speelman_b8a6c320-673b-4588-897a-1096d942d57b_img

Thomas Speelman

Thomas Dale Speelman went to be with his Lord, on Saturday October 22, 2022, at his home with family members by his side.

Tom was born in Mansfield on June 19, 1940, to Glen and Catherine (Breen) Speelman.  He graduated from Mansfield St. Peter’s High School and briefly attended the University of Dayton.  Tom also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.  He and his wife, Laura, were married February 2, 1963, and were parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Tom worked as a salesman and had retired from AK Steel, formerly know as Empire Detroit Steel.  He served on the board of directors for many years at the Empire Affiliates Credit Union in Mansfield. 

