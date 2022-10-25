Thomas Speelman

Thomas Dale Speelman went to be with his Lord, on Saturday October 22, 2022, at his home with family members by his side.
Tom was born in Mansfield on June 19, 1940, to Glen and Catherine (Breen) Speelman. He graduated from Mansfield St. Peter’s High School and briefly attended the University of Dayton. Tom also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He and his wife, Laura, were married February 2, 1963, and were parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Tom worked as a salesman and had retired from AK Steel, formerly know as Empire Detroit Steel. He served on the board of directors for many years at the Empire Affiliates Credit Union in Mansfield.
Tom was always willing to volunteer, serving as a Cub Scout leader, coaching little league baseball, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, and for many years running a booth at the St. Peter’s Parish festival. He loved sports, especially bowling. He and his wife Laura were in a bowling league for many years. Tom loved to travel, camp with family and go fishing as well.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Catherine Speelman, his wife Laura Speelman, his brother James Speelman, brother-in-law Henry Nezrick Jr., and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law JoAnn and John Cates.
He is survived by his 7 children Barb (Rick) Stimmell, Brian Speelman, Mike Speelman, Steve (Edie) Speelman, Joe (Melissa) Speelman, Matt (Kris) Speelman, and Kristin (Joe) Mudra, 22 grandchildren, 8 great grandsons, his brother Timothy (Patricia) Speelman, his brother-in-law Denny (Dee) Nezrick, sister-in-law Geri Speelman, and lots of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will take place Thursday from 6:00 - 8:00pm at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00am Friday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street with Fr. Kevin Moebius officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter’s School Annual Fund – Tuition
