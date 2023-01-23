Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Thomas_Lee_Putman_5dcc17fc-390c-4dd9-ab66-93ec93a97119_img

Thomas Lee Putman

Thomas Lee Putman, 74, of Lucas, Ohio passed away January 20, 2023, at Ohio Health of Mansfield after a brief illness. Tom was surrounded by his loved ones.

 Tom was born October 30, 1948, in Rossmore, WV to Thomas Clay and Etta Alberta (Kelly) Putman. He attended Madison Local Schools and spent his working years on the railroad, starting at Penn Central in 1974 and retiring from Conrail in 1997.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Putman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.