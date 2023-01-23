Thomas Lee Putman, 74, of Lucas, Ohio passed away January 20, 2023, at Ohio Health of Mansfield after a brief illness. Tom was surrounded by his loved ones.
Tom was born October 30, 1948, in Rossmore, WV to Thomas Clay and Etta Alberta (Kelly) Putman. He attended Madison Local Schools and spent his working years on the railroad, starting at Penn Central in 1974 and retiring from Conrail in 1997.
On October 18, 1969, in Harts, WV Tom married the love of his life, Sharon Kay Conley. Soon after, they moved to the Lucas area to start their life and build a family. Their family was the light of Tom’s life. He cared so much for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Tom loved being out on their property all year round, searching for mushrooms in the spring and deer in the fall. If you came up the driveway you would often find Tom tinkering away with some project in the garage. He found a lot of joy in giving broken things a new life. He made many friends all over the area through his love for the CB radio.
His family will carry him in their hearts and continue his legacy of leading with love, loyalty, and integrity. The wonderful traits and special qualities he had will be cherished and passed on for many generations to come.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Kay of Lucas; his three sons and daughters-in-law, Tom (Cristi) Putman, Jr. of Ashland, Tim (Mary Kay) Putman, and Toby (Renee) Putman, both of Lucas; his five grandchildren, Katie, Allison and Grayson Putman of Lucas, Morgan (Noah) Evans of Mansfield, and Taylor (Merle) Putman of Ashland; his great-grandchildren, Spencer Mott and Avery Richman were two of his favorite people to spend time with; his brother, Alvie (Mary) Putman; sisters, Louise (Ralph) Bond and Ruth Cline; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Putman; and brother-in-law, Gerald Cline.
Calling hours will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield.
