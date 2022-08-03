Thomas Eugene Price

Thomas Eugene (Ronnie) Price, 65, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, unexpectedly.
Thomas was born on December 28, 1956, in Danville, VA, to the late Roy W. E. Price and Gracie Love Price.
Thomas grew up in Crestline, Ohio, and graduated from Crestline High School. After graduation, he became a construction worker (laborer), received his CDL licenses, and continued this job until he retired in 2021. He was a lover of God, music, and history.
He leaves to cherish in his memory two daughters, Genna M. Simmons, of Columbus, and Tasia L. Price, of Cleveland, Ohio; a step-son, Brandon J. Helm; grandchildren, Geonna G. Simmons and Javier J. Helms; three sisters, Ellen Price of Mansfield, Ohio, Peggy Price of Yonkers, NY, and Picola Catlett of Sycamore, Illinois, two brothers, Roy W. Price, of Mansfield, Ohio, and Gene Keith of Columbus, Ohio; special friends, Orangetta Leavelle , of 21 years, of Euclid, Ohio, and Sheryl Hoskin, of Columbus, Ohio; a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cynthia Price.
The Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 1 pm, with one-hour prior calling to the services at Small’s Funeral Services, 326 Park Ave. W., with Rev. Renea E. Collins officiating.
The family has entrusted Small’s Funeral Services with the arrangements.
