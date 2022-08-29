Snyder_Funeral_Home_Thomas_Eugene_Locke_138d7288-c50a-43b5-b5d9-0cb4ff5cb07f_img

Thomas Eugene Locke

Thomas Eugene Locke, 58, of Mansfield and formerly of Crestline passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He had battled cancer for the past three years.

 

