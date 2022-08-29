Thomas Eugene Locke, 58, of Mansfield and formerly of Crestline passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He had battled cancer for the past three years.
He was born August 6, 1964 in Mansfield and was the son of David Locke and the late Mary Ann (Gullett) Locke.
Tom left high school early to serve his country in the United States Army. He worked for over 20 years as a truck driver for Golden Hawk Transportation, Crestline. Tom had a passion for writing poetry and had two books published. He also enjoyed listening to all kinds of music, riding motorcycles, fishing and the outdoors. Tom was a Christian and was recently baptized.
He is survived by sons, Justin David (Jeri) Locke of Mansfield and Joshua (Kailah) Hildebrand of Galion; father, David Lee Locke of Galion; three grandchildren and two brothers, Mike (Sharon) Locke of Galion and Tim Locke of Mansfield.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Tom Locke, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel
