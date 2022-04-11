Theresa Louise Metzger, 92 of Ontario, Ohio peacefully passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 7, 1929 to the late Otto and Theresa (Ristle) Stockner.
Theresa was a graduate of Washington Township High School. In her earlier years she spent time volunteering in many schools, and also as a Trustee with her Condo Association, and as a prayer chain representative for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crestline where she remained an active member.
Often referred to as “Mother Theresa”, she was a loving, kind and compassionate woman. Serving others brought great joy to Theresa as she was a caregiver to many. A homemaker at heart, she enjoyed crafts, crocheting and quilting. She also liked crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Theresa was a wonderful baker and loved cake decorating and candy making. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, friends, neighbors and healthcare providers.
Theresa is survived by her daughters, Sue (Bruce) Weirich and Sheryl (Brian) Coll; seven grandchildren, Kevin Weirich, Travis (Aneta) Weirich, Brian (Lauren) Weirich, Ryan Coll, Matt Coll, Courtney Coll and Cody Coll; five great-grandchildren, Autumn, Tenley, River, Asher and Brighton Weirich; brother, Joe (Nancy) Stockner; sisters, Barb Heiman and Rosie Cox; sister-in-law, Priscilla Stockner; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Merrill Paul Metzger Jr.; brother, Jim Stockner; and brothers-in-law, Bill Heiman and Glenn Cox.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd., Ontario, Ohio 44906. Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 11:00 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 331 N. Thoman St., Crestline, Ohio 44827 with Father Jeffrey Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Crestline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richland County Dog Shelter or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
