Theodore V. Sipe

Theodore (Ted) V. Sipe, age 71, of Galion (formerly of Edison) Ohio, won his victory over cancer and entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his Heavenly home on Monday January 2, 2023 at home with his loving wife Letitia at his side.

Ted was born on February 23rd, 1951 to the late Robert L and Mary E (Irons) Sipe in Galion, Ohio. Ted was the youngest of 5 sons and grew up on the family farm just outside of Edison, Ohio. Ted spent most of his life living in Morrow County, Ohio.

