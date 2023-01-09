Theodore V. Sipe

Theodore (Ted) V. Sipe, age 71, of Galion (formerly of Edison) Ohio, won his victory over cancer and entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his Heavenly home on Monday January 2, 2023 at home with his loving wife Letitia at his side.
Ted was born on February 23rd, 1951 to the late Robert L and Mary E (Irons) Sipe in Galion, Ohio. Ted was the youngest of 5 sons and grew up on the family farm just outside of Edison, Ohio. Ted spent most of his life living in Morrow County, Ohio.
Ted attended the Mount Gilead school system, graduating from there, with the class of 1970. While in High School Ted was part of the baseball team as a manager, and was inducted into the Mt Gilead High School Hall of Fame in 2009 along with the rest of the team.
Ted worked at Weaver IGA as Dairy Manager, he was a 13 year member of the Mt. Gilead Emergency Squad, maintenance man at McDonalds, and as an STNA health care provider working at Woodside Village, also in the Home Healthcare field. Ted spent over 20 years in the healthcare profession. He retired from the Morrow County Hospital Extended Care unit with 11 years of caring for the residents there, which was something Ted was great at and enjoyed doing.
Ted met the love of his life Letitia (Penn) Sipe while attending the Gilead Friends Church. They were married there on April 28th, 1984. Ted and Letitia enjoyed 38 plus years of marriage. During that time they became foster parents and enjoyed helping the children that came through their home.
Ted loved life and lived it to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends. A man with many interests and hobbies, he and Letitia enjoyed going to yard sales, auctions, flea markets, making items for craft shows, traveling, watching NCIS, and just spending as much time together as they could and it didn’t matter where they were.
Ted enjoyed watching the sunrises, sunsets and looking at the stars, bowling, spending time outside enjoying nature, feeding and watching the wildlife, collecting Fenton glassware, playing golf, hunting, watching sports, playing cards, board, and computer games. Ted was a huge OSU Buckeyes fan and also rooted for the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Ted always had a remodeling or craft project in the works. He loved ice cream, peanut butter milkshakes, Wendy's frosty's, and any other sweet treats he could find.
Ted was a strong, caring, quiet man of Faith. He helped out in Church as a youth group leader, a Usher/Greeter. Sunday school Teacher, Church Board member and helping out anywhere he was needed. Ted was a Faithful member of Hope On The Hill Chapel of Crestline, Ohio.
Those who are left to cherish Teds memory are his loving wife Letitia, sons Philip and Jay Sipe, brother Dave (Debbie Adkins) Sipe, sister in laws Yvonne Hetrick, Renata Hetrick, Candy Penn, Sherri Penn, brother in law David Penn ll and nephew Noah Penn, 8 grandchildren: Riley, Harvey, Kaden, Mason, Bella, Triniti, Faith and Wesley along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with Ted’s parents he was preceded in death by a stepmother Grace Sipe, half brothers Ronald, Larry and Richard Hetrick, father and mother in law David and Anita Penn.
Ted's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday January 21st, 2023 at Hope On the Hill Chapel 2535 St. Rt. 598, Crestline, Ohio 44829. Family will greet friends and loved ones from 11am til 12pm with service following immediately at 12pm with Pastor Mike Rose officiating.
Family invites you to share in Teds love for the OSU Buckeyes by wearing your scarlet and gray if you would like to.
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
Blessed is the man who trusts in the LORD, and whose confidence is in Him. Jeremiah 17:7
