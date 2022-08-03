Theodore "Ted" Clary

Ted was born on December 2, 1943, in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Ira and Helen (Howard) Clary.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Ted spent 30 years working for Sea Camp in the Florida Keys until his retirement. He adored the family he built at the Faith Community Church of Crestline and was a beloved member. Being actively involved with the Crestline Historical Car Show, Ted was often found tinkering with his cars – always making sure they looked slick and ran like a dream. His love of fishing and movies was widely known. Most of all, Ted cherished the time he spent taking his grandkids and great-nephews, to the cinema.
Ted is survived by his partner of 17 years, Elizabeth Walterhus; children; Tira (Steve) Stima of Crestline and Chad (Denise) Clary of Mansfield; sister, Linda (Clem) Tackett of Crestline; 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ted is preceded in death by his sister, Judy Pfleiderer.
It was Ted’s wish to have his body donated to science to help educate others.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:30am at Faith Community Church in Crestline with Pastor Bill Fox officiating.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the Crestline Emergency Services for all their help over the last few years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Community Church, 327 E. Main St., Crestline, Ohio 44827.
