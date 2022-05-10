Thelma M. Ousley, 87, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Thelma was born in Cambridge, Ohio on October 17, 1934, and was the daughter of William and Nancy (Abrams) Peterson. Thelma retired after 33 years of dedicated service from Hartman Electric. She was a member of the former Real Life Community Church. She used her talents of crocheting to benefit others as she made many baby blankets and donated them to local hospitals for unwed mothers. Her grandchildren all have a baby blanket made with love by Thelma. She was an avid fan of the Days of Lives and never missed an episode. She enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Indians, camping, her pug dogs, and BINGO. Thelma was always in search of a new item to add to her collection of dolls and beanie babies.
Thelma is survived by her children, Penny (Theresa Heifner) McDonald, Mike (Diane) Ousley, Robert (Ellen) Ousley, and Scott Ousley; grandchildren, Tracy Ebert, Mark Bryant, Kris Ousley, Steve Ousley, Annie Ousley, Percy Ousely, Maggie Ousley, Tori Ousley, Leona Barnett, Paul Barnett, Cameron Barnett, Marina Miller and Tonia Heifner; great-grandchildren, Nicole Ebert, Alexandria Strong, Chelsea Durfee, Tyler Ousley, Jaelyn Ousley, Alec Ousley, Mikayla Ousley, Wayne Corbett, Marek Corbett, and Addie Heifner; great-great-grandchildren, Riley Strong, Melanie Strong, and Dawson Miller; her brother, John (Mary Blair) Peterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, OC Ousley; her beloved daughter, Pamela Bryant; 14 siblings; and her parents.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St. Bert Ousley will officiate the funeral service at 11:00 am on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the funeral home. Thelma will be laid to rest at Caesarea Cemetery.
