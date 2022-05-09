Terry W. Bechtler passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
He was born September 26, 1954 in Mansfield to William H. and Mary Ann (Kepes) Bechtler and graduated from Lexington High School in 1972.
Terry was retired from the Gorman Rupp Company in 2016, after working in manufacturing, management and sales for 43 years.
He was a member of Berean Baptist Church where he served on the Missions Board and was privileged to have been able to serve on missions to the Ukraine and the Dominican Republic. He helped with technical support, as active in small group and Berean Gold, and enjoyed volunteering for various events.
Terry previously served on the Richland County Foundation and dedicated time to enhancing his management skills with Leadership Unlimited.
In his spare time he was on a bowling league, enjoyed golf and snow skiing. He loved his fast cars and motorcycles.
Somewhat of a prankster, Terry had a rich sense of humor and will be remembered most of all for his kindness, generosity and the loving care he showed his dear ones.
He is survived by his loving wife Tracy Spencer; two sisters: Marla Reber and Martha Bechtler (Laura Gustin); stepson Robert “Mac” (Emily) Harbaugh; step grandson Declan Harbaugh; a number of nieces and nephews and his “boys” Patrick and Sheldon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Steven Bechtler and his brother-in-law Dan Reber.
His family will receive friends Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 5-7pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring his life will be held Wednesday at 11am. Pastor Bill Heaton will speak and burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Berean Baptist Church Ukraine Relief Fund.
