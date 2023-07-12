MANSFIELD: Terry L. Butler, Sr., age 75, of Mansfield passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 in Avita Ontario Hospital following an extended illness.
He was born October 16, 1947 in Mansfield, the son of Jack and Edith (Markel) Butler and graduated from Malabar High School where he ran track.
Joining the U.S. Army, he served in Vietnam as a Military Policeman and was honorably discharged in 1969.
Terry worked as a machinist for Universal, Therm-O-Disc, and Central State until his retirement.
He enjoyed trap shooting and target shooting. Any kind of firearm, Terry didn’t discriminate, as long as it fired, he’d shoot with it. But above all things, Terry invested in his family and was truly in his happy place surrounded by his loved ones.
He is survived by three children Terry Butler, Jr. of Lexington, Leane Knight of Mt. Gilead, and John (Barbara) Butler of Mansfield; grandchildren Mike Kempton, Taylor Butler, Ryleigh Butler, Jack Butler, Cody Butler, Colton Butler, Kayla Knight, Collin Knight, Kyle Knight and Camden Knight.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Amy Wiley Butler, and siblings Jack Butler, James Butler, and sister Nancy Allen.
In honor of his sacrifice for his country, Terry L. Butler, Sr. will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44273, following a graveside service at 1:45 pm. Family and friends are encouraged to arrive at the cemetery at 1:30. Pastor Mark Dettmer will officiate.
