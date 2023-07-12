Susan_Dill_Terry_L._Butler,_Sr.__3be69249-56a7-42fd-9b00-bbe3a46d3fe9_img

Terry L. Butler, Sr.

MANSFIELD:  Terry L. Butler, Sr., age 75, of Mansfield passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 in Avita Ontario Hospital following an extended illness.

          He was born October 16, 1947 in Mansfield, the son of Jack and Edith (Markel) Butler and graduated from Malabar High School where he ran track.

