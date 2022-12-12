Penwell_Turner_Funeral_Home_Terri_Lynn_Fagan_f43ad429-2007-410e-89f4-190e6e8e1789_img

Terri Lynn Fagan

Terri Lynn Fagan, age 66, of Shelby died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief and unexpected illness.

Terri was born November 11, 1956 in Shelby to the late Robert “Gene” and Marjorie “Marge” (Pugh) Fagan and was a 1975 graduate of Shelby High School. After graduation, she worked at AMF until it’s closing, moving then to work at Corpad Co. in Mansfield, until ultimately working for Enman Stamping in Mansfield where she was currently employed.

To plant a tree in memory of Terri Fagan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.