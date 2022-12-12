Terri Lynn Fagan, age 66, of Shelby died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief and unexpected illness.
Terri was born November 11, 1956 in Shelby to the late Robert “Gene” and Marjorie “Marge” (Pugh) Fagan and was a 1975 graduate of Shelby High School. After graduation, she worked at AMF until it’s closing, moving then to work at Corpad Co. in Mansfield, until ultimately working for Enman Stamping in Mansfield where she was currently employed.
Terri was a sports fanatic. She played in many golf, bowling, and softball leagues over the years- playing for Phil’s Place softball team for many seasons. She thoroughly enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, and Cleveland Browns.
Survivors include her siblings: Cheryl Sykes of Bucyrus, Deb Williams of Shelby, Brenda (Sid) Fields of Mansfield, and Michael Fagan of Shelby; special friend: Kim McNeeley and her son: Billy; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Terri was preceded in death by her brother-in-law: Larry Williams.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 5-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:30 am. Pastor Russ Smith will officiate and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to Shelby Helpline Ministries, 29 ½ Walnut Street, Shelby, OH 44875.
